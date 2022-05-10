SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of a man's body in the bed of a pickup in Shreveport.
The call came in Sunday shortly after 6 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the 3100 block of Kentucky. Police found the man in the back of a Ram pickup truck.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were called to the scene. At this time this case is being investigated as a homicide.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.