SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are looking for several suspects after at least two shootings late Sunday and into early Monday.
The first shooting happened around 10:30 in Shreveport's Madison Park neighborhood.
Officers said they found a man sitting in a car, in the 200 block of East Dudley Drive, with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.
Investigators do not have any suspect information.
About two hours later, officers were called to the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.
The victim was stopped at a traffic light, when the passenger of a black Nissan pulled up next to him and started shooting, according to police.
The victim was also taken to Ochsner LSU Health, with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to call Caddo Shreveport CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com
