SHREVEPORT, La. - Police continue their investigation into a shooting at a west Shreveport apartment complex Thursday evening. 

Investigators said the victim was shot in the chest and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. 

The shooting happened at the Briarwood Apartments in the 4000 block of Golf Links Blvd. 

Officers are looking for a suspect, believed to be in a blue Nissan Altima.

If you have any information contact Caddo Parish CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit lockemup.org or download the p3tips app

