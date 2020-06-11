SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police were investigating a shooting at a west Shreveport apartment complex Thursday evening.
Police told KTBS 3 News the victim was shot in the chest and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Briarwood Apartments in the 4000 block of Golf Links Blvd.
Officers are still searching for a suspect, believed to be in a blue Nissan Altima.
If you have any information contact Caddo Parish CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit lockemup.org or download the p3tips app.