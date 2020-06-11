Briarwood Apartments shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police were investigating a shooting at a west Shreveport apartment complex Thursday evening. 

Police told KTBS 3 News the victim was shot in the chest and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. 

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Briarwood Apartments in the 4000 block of Golf Links Blvd. 

Officers are still searching for a suspect, believed to be in a blue Nissan Altima.

If you have any information contact Caddo Parish CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit lockemup.org or download the p3tips app

1
0
0
3
3

Tags

Load comments