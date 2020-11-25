SHREVEPORT, La. - Officers in Shreveport are searching for the suspects of three different shootings late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
The first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say a man was standing at the intersection of Rightway and Parkhurst streets, when he heard gunfire. The man soon noticed he was shot twice, once in the upper body and once in the legs. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened an hour later. Officers say a man in his 30's was found in his driveway, in the 4100 block of Powell, with multiple gunshot wounds. KTBS learned at the scene that there was an alteration before the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The final shooting took place in the 7500 block of Harris Street in Shreveport's Pine Valley area. Police say a woman heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. When she went outside she found her friend laying in the yard after getting shot in the head. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects for any of these shootings. If you have any information contact Shreveport Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.
