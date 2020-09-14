SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating what is now their third shooting late Sunday and early Monday.
Details are limited but according to records the shooting happened just before 5 at the Economy Inn and Suites on Westwood Park Drive, in Shreveport's Country Club neighborhood.
According to SPD's police radio traffic, the victim was meeting officers at the hotel lobby. There's no word if the shooting happened at the hotel.
KTBS 3 does have a reporter on scene. We will bring you more information once we learn more. If anyone has information contact Shreveport Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.
