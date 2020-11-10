SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are looking for the gunman behind a triple shooting that took place late Monday in the 400 block of Browning Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
When police arrived, they found three victims that had been struck multiple times by gunfire.
The victims, Christopher Kemp, 33, Demonya Ashley, 27, and Toneesha Green, 30, were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said two men were seen firing shots from an older model white sedan.