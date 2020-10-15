SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was arrested Wednesday for charges stemming from a domestic violence incident turned shooting in Shreveport.
It was just after 10:00 a.m. when officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Illinois Street at the Clear Horizon Apartment Complex. They found a 25-year-old woman suffering from one gunshot wound to the stomach. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries.
Officers made contact with the woman’s boyfriend, Cadarious Davis, 30, who said he was trying to leave the apartment following an argument between him and the victim. Davis says a struggle ensued over his backpack which contained a .9mm handgun. Davis says the gun fired, hitting the woman. Davis rendered first aid until officers arrived.
Davis was taken in for questioning. That's when police learned that Davis was accused of battering the shooting victim in a separate incident back in August. The battery was allegedly committed in the presence of two children. After reviewing photos and evidence in that case, they determined that probable cause did exist for his arrest relative to that incident.
Davis was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. The investigation is ongoing.