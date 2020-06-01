SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police continue an investigating into a Sunday night shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police said just after 9:30 three people were walking down Southern Avenue in between East 61st Street and East 63rd Street firing several weapons.
An 11 or 12-year-old was shot in the arm and another person, 17 or 18-year-old, was shot in the head, according to officers. The victims were sitting inside a vehicle when they were shot.
Police said the suspects, one of them wearing a red shirt, were last seen running south on Lexington Avenue.