BENTON, La. - A Shreveport police officer was placed on administrative leave following her arrest Tuesday on a charge of diving while intoxicated (DWI).
Bossier Parish jail booking records show Officer Sheena Morris of Bossier City was arrest by sheriff's deputies
The arrest report said Morris was stopped for a traffic violation around 3:45 a.m.
Deputies said Morris was booked on improper lane usage and DWI-first offense.
Her bond was set at $1,000.
Police Chief Ben Raymond said in a statement, “Shreveport Police Officer Sheena Morris was arrested for suspicion of DWI by deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office during the early morning hours of December 17, 2019. She was placed on departmental leave pending further investigation. A full administrative inquiry into the incident will take place following the criminal investigation.”