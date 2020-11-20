SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) has received a $118,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
The money will allow the department to conduct several initiatives for the rest of 2020 and 2021. The department says it will help with DWI enforcement, seatbelt enforcement as well as saturation patrols and speeding.
Safety checkpoints can be placed anywhere across the city, according to police. SPD as worked with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies.