SHREVEPORT, La. - State police will investigate an officer involved shooting in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon.
Shreveport police responded to a prowler call on Rochel Drive in the Twelve Oaks subdivision.
Neighbors reported hearing shots and seeing a person on the ground near the clubhouse on Ashley River Road.
KTBS was told two officers fired their weapons.
The person shot was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with multiple gunshot wounds.
Additional details, including how many times the suspect was shot or whether they were shot by one or both officers, were not immediately available.