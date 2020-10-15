SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are turning to the public for help in finding the man they say is responsible for a shooting Wednesday.
It was just before 1 p.m. when officers responded to the 100 block of East Olive Street on reports of a shooting. They found a 45-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach and leg. He was rushed Ochsner LSU Health with serious injuries.
Witnesses told police the gunman was armed with a rifle and was last seen in the 100 block of East Merrick Street.
Police say the victim was trying to intervene in a domestic situation between a man and a woman, and was shot by the man involved in that domestic incident.
Police were able to identify Shamichael Sabbath, 22, as the person they believe responsible for the shooting. A warrant has been issued for his arrest charging him with one count of attempted second-degree murder. Bond was set at $200,000.
Detectives are asking anyone with information as to Sabbath’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, or via their app, P3Tips.
