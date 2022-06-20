SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the assistance from the public in identifying two people who vandalized a church bus by shooting out the vehicle’s windows.
The vandals were caught May 10 on camera shooting at a van belonging to a church in the 800 block of Pine Hill.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
- - - - -
