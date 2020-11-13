SHREVEPORT, La. - The search continues Friday for the person or persons responsible for the city's latest killing.
Police say the shooting happened inside an apartment at Bayou Oaks Apartments on Grimmett Drive. The body was discovered Thursday morning.
The coroner has identified the victim as Derrick Patterson, 29. Officials believe he was dead for hours before his body was found.
So far, there's no motive, nor suspects in the case.
If you have any information, call Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.
