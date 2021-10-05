SHREVEPORT, La. - A salesman for a roofing company in Shreveport has been charged with theft after his employer discovered a loss of more than $41,000.
James Mitchell, 53, allegedly took money from a client who was under the impression she was paying for services to be provided by Rain Pro Roofing. The client said Mitchell was driving a Rain Pro Roofing truck and had the paperwork in a Rain Pro Roofing folder. The client later learned the contract was written for another roofing company. No record of the transaction was made with Rain Pro Roofing. The total for the job lost and the money not turned over to Rain Pro Roofing amounted to $41,878.75.
The incident prompted owners of Rain Pro Roofing to check with other customers who said they paid Mitchell by check and cash, however the money was not turned over to Rain Pro Roofing.
Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Clarissa Harris spoke to the victims and obtained financial records and receipts which documented the payments made to Mitchell.
On Sept. 23, Harris obtained a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest for theft. Mitchell turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 27 and has since been released on bond.