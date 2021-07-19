SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a suspect in an early morning shooting that left one man shot in the face and taken to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition.
Police were call to the Villa Norte' Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street around 1 a.m.
Police say Tommy Lewis, 36, of Shreveport was charged with attempted second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Lewis was also charged with multiple outstanding arrest warrants. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Investigators say Lewis and the victim were arguing when Lewis left and returned with a semi-automatic weapon and opened fire.
