Universal Sungod Allah

Universal Sungod Allah, 22

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting last month. Authorities were called to the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive at about 6:25 p.m. back on May 6 where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say she was able to tell them that Universal Sungod Allah, 22, shot her while playing with a handgun. Allah left the scene before police arrived.

A warrant was issued for Allah arrest on one count of illegal use of a weapon. He was picked up Tuesday.  

Report a typo on this article
1
0
0
0
1

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments