SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting last month. Authorities were called to the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive at about 6:25 p.m. back on May 6 where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say she was able to tell them that Universal Sungod Allah, 22, shot her while playing with a handgun. Allah left the scene before police arrived.
A warrant was issued for Allah arrest on one count of illegal use of a weapon. He was picked up Tuesday.