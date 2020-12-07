“We've dealt with a lot this year, and I think that we're at the end of the rope of with what we would call too much,” said Ryan Williams.
Ryan Williams is a Shreveport resident, businessman and father. Like most who follow what's going on, he's aware it was another violent weekend.
“I hope everyone in this city is as frustrated and disappointed as I am,” said Williams.
KTBS asked Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond about this past weekend's events and if they were connected.
“We do believe there is some back-and-forth violence between different groups, gangs if you will, that is contributing,” said Raymond.
He said they are working to figure it out. They are bringing in help as well.
“We hope to start seeing some uniform presence in the very near future,” said Raymond. “We reached out to the Louisiana State Police and some of the federal task forces that have access to additional agents that were trying to get to, into our area.“
Today, Raymond and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins walked through the Queensborough neighborhood speaking with residents about crime in the area.
“This is my city. This is my hometown,” said Perkins. “This is the place that I came back to because I love so much. To hear about this violence, to talk to the family members of these victims, it's heart-breaking. I carry this burden with me each and every day that I walk into this office, and it never gets easy.
One pastor KTBS spoke with said he expects better.
“I just pray and hope that we can get with some of these young folks and talk to them and tell them life means more than just taking a gun and shooting,” said Pastor of Lone Star Baptist Church, Calvin Kimble. “Life should mean more.”
Williams agrees.
“When you are a part of this community you understand that gun violence is not the key. It's never the answer. To all my young brothers and sisters and all the young people of Shreveport, let's plea with our young people to get them to understand, to know that gun violence is not it. Let's put down the weapons, put down the guns.”