SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is in custody after police say she stabbed a man, ran him over and pinned him against a wall with her vehicle.
Shreveport police say the domestic incident happened about 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Suntan.
Officers say the woman stabbed the man in the hand and back. When he went outside officers say the woman got inside her vehicle and pinned him against a wall and ran him over.
Police records show Kenyetta Brown, 29, was arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder in connection with stabbing and running over a man.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries.