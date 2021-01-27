SHREVEPORT, La-- As violent crime continues to rise in Shreveport, the city is brainstorming strategies to reduce it. This was a big talker at this week's city council meeting via zoom.
Councilman Jerry Bowman elaborated on the topic of surveillance cameras and lighting being an ongoing conversation with Mayor Perkins. Perkins said, “Additionally, I have talked to the Chief Technology Officer and Police Chief Raymond about putting cameras around the city.” The department is doing an analysis to determine how much this project will cost.
These efforts are a collaborative agreement between community development, SPD, SWEPCO, Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, and other neighborhood partners.
According to Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, the first step is to get the pole numbers of the lights that are not operational and coordinate those details for repair with SWEPCO.
The next thing is to add greater light on front porches. This partnership is to ensure more lighting is in the community and be more responsible in the city when crime occurs.
Some of these efforts have already started in the Allendale community and is soon going to start in the Martin Luther King area.
Allendale Friendship House Coordinator and community resident Emmitt Welch shared his thoughts on the initiatives. He said, “If we can put cameras in strategic areas, I think that if anything should happen and we've got cameras in strategic areas, law enforcement can start their investigation because one of the things you will find is that a lot of the people that engage in criminal activity will frequent these neighborhood stores and these neighborhood hangouts.”
Welch went on to say that while adding lighting and cameras is a good start, there needs to be reassurance there is active monitoring of surveillance cameras once installed. They can't be used only when crime happens.