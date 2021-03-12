SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man convicted of sex crimes against juveniles last week in Caddo District Court was sentenced to almost two centuries in prison Thursday.
Kevin Tramell Gaines Sr., 49, was sentenced to a total of 170 years in prison by District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Hathaway found Gaines guilty March 5 in a bench trial. Gaines was convicted on three counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 and one count of pornography involving juveniles.
At trial, Hathaway heard 10 state witnesses, including three child victims, and two defense witnesses before determining Gaines' guilt.