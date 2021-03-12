SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man convicted of sex crimes against juveniles last week in Caddo District Court was sentenced to almost two centuries in prison Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Kevin Tramell Gaines Sr., 49, was sentenced to a total of 170 years in prison by District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Judge Hathaway found Gaines guilty March 5, 2021, in a bench trial. Gaines was convicted on three counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 and one count of pornography involving juveniles.
Gaines was sentenced to 50 years at hard labor on each of the three counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. Additionally, he was sentenced to 20 years at hard labor for the single count of pornography involving juveniles, along with a $10,000 fine. Judge Hathaway ordered the sentences to be served consecutively. The total of 170 years is to be served without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
At trial, Judge Hathaway heard 10 state witnesses, including three child victims, and two defense witnesses before determining Gaines' guilt.
In 2009, a 4-year-old male child reported he had been sexually molested by the husband of his babysitter. Despite a full investigation, police could not corroborate the child's statement and no arrest was made. In 2016, the woman who had babysat the child discovered pornographic photos on her husband's phone and turned the device over to police. Post-Miranda, Gaines admitted that he took the photos and that the photos were of children. Police interviewed children who had been kept in the home and a second child disclosed sexual abuse. Police re-interviewed the first child who repeated his allegation. During the investigation, Gaines' adult stepdaughter disclosed that as a child she also had been abused by Gaines.