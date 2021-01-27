SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish coroner's office has identified the Shreveport man killed last week in a shooting in the Werner Park neighborhood.
Nicholas Toms, 23, was one of two people shot on Jan. 19 at a home in the 3000 block of Lindholm Street. Toms was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died.
The second man who was shot -- who has not been identified -- survived his wounds.
Sources told KTBS the shooting was over a gun sale gone bad.
Shreveport police have released few details.
No arrest has been made.