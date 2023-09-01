SHREVEPORT, La. – A teenager is recovering Friday morning after being shot while he slept.
Police say it was shortly before 2 a.m. when at least one shot was fired into a residence in the 100 block of South Greenbrook Loop in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
A 16-year-old was hit in the stomach. He’s expected to recover.
The suspect got away.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
