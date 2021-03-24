SHREVEPORT, La. - The suspect in the fatal shooting of a little girl at a Shreveport motel Saturday afternoon is showing remorse in a video posted on social media.
Mya Patel, 5, was hit by a stray bullet at the Super 8 Motel on Monkhouse Drive.
Police in Longview, Texas arrested Joseph Smith, 33, on Sunday. Smith remains in the Gregg County Jail awaiting extradition to Shreveport.
Before his arrest, Smith made a video, obtained by the Facebook group entitled Love Shreveport-Bossier.
In that video, Smith confessed to accidentally shooting Patel.
"To the little girl that got hit by the bullet, I promise you on my soul that was not my intentions, and I am so, so sorry," Smith said.
In the 4 minutes, 30 seconds long video, Smith tells his side of the story.
He said, just before the shooting, he was confronting a man he claims stole a gun from his girlfriend. When that man ran away, Smith says he fired, then left the scene. He says he didn't know until later that Patel was injured.
He said he went on the run because he couldn't afford to fight the case against him.