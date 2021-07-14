SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together events leading up to a shooting early Wednesday in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.
Details are limited at this time, but the call came in about 1 a.m. to the 1900 block of Patzman between March St. and Dowling St.
Throughout the early morning hours, there were at least half a dozen units at the apartments there.
