SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of a body in the bed of a pickup truck in Shreveport on Sunday.
The call came in shortly after 6 p.m. to the 3100 block of Kentucky in reference to a suspicious vehicle call.
Officers found a brown Ram truck with a male victim dead in the bed of the truck.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were called to the scene. At this time this case is being investigated as a homicide.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.