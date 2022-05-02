SHREVEPORT, La. - A man visiting from out of town says he was shot at a local gas station Sunday night. Now police are on the hunt for a possible shooter.
According to Shreveport police, the victim says he borrowed his friend's car to go to the gas station. That's where he says he was shot in both of his legs. He says he can't say where it happened because he's not familiar with this area.
Police say the victim drove back to his hotel at the Hilton Garden Inn near Pines Road. Then someone took the victim to Ochsner LSU Health. His wounds are said to be non-life threatening.
If you know anything about this case, call Shreveport Police or Crime Stoppers right away.
