SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are searching for the man they believe is responsible for a shooting on New Year's day.
Police responded to the National Liquor Bank on the 700 block of W. 70th Street just after midnight. Police found Christopher Kemp,33, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and survived the injury.
Police have identified the shooter as Donald McCauley. He is charged with 1 count of felon in possession of a firearm and 1 count of illegal use of a weapon. His bond is set at $125,000.
McCauley has addresses on the 4700 block of Kennedy Drive and the 2700 block of Prestwick Drive.
Anyone with information on McCauley's whereabouts or about the shooting contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.