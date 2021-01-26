SHREVEPORT, La--- Violent crime continues to increase in Shreveport as there was only one homicide in January 2020.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, they are working on a joint press conference with Mayor Adrian Perkins, along with collaboration of federal and local government officials to discuss ongoing 2021 crime reduction initiatives. The press gathering will take place sometime in February, with details still to come. The previously scheduled conferences on the topic matter have been rescheduled to accommodate outside partnering agencies who are a part of these ongoing efforts and announcement, according to SPD.
Following Monday’s fatal shooting on the 4900 block of Mansfield Road, the homicide count stands at nine since the year began.
The gunshot victim from Monday’s shooting was Travante Tramaine Myles, 28, of Long Acre Drive in Bossier City. Surveillance video was captured from the area where the shooting took place. SPD released pictures of male suspects and the suspects’ car. The car appears to be a small four door black sedan with temporary tags.