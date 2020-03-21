SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are turning to the public for help in their search for three men accused of sex crimes.
Back on February 6, police were notified that the men were involved in the sexual assault of two adult victims. Based on a series of investigations conducted by Shreveport Police Sex Crimes detectives, 34 year old Chad Dorsey, 43 year old Demettrius Clark and 30 year old Melvin Glasper Jr, were identified as suspects in the crime.
Authorities now have warrants out for the men who have each been charged with a single count of first degree rape. Their bond is set at $250,000.00 each.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.