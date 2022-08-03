SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are turning to the public in their efforts to solve a theft case that occurred last month.
Shreveport police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Pierremont Road on July 16.
The thief was caught on camera attempting to steal the car. Minutes before he was captured on video burglarizing the vehicle and taking the vehicle keys from a purse inside.
Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify the man in this video. Please contact SPD detectives at 318-6753-6955 to submit information to the detective directly. If you would like to remain anonymous, we encourage you to reach out to Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.