SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who may be responsible for the burglary of a business. It happened June 2 in the 1400 block of Marshall Street.
During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the man.
Anyone who has information that may be helpful in solving this case is asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To supply information and stay anonymous call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.