SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is in custody after a search Wednesday night near Kings Hwy and Youree Drive.
At least 5 officers, a K-9 unit, and a Louisiana State Police Trooper were searching for "a person matching the description of a suspect from earlier today," an officer told KTBS.
Cpl. Angie Wilhite, spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department, told KTBS the suspect was not wanted for a deadly shooting that happened earlier in the day.
Wilhite told KTBS, the suspect ran from a K-9 unit and its officer around 8 p.m., and tossed a gun away.
The suspect was caught about an hour later at the Whataburger at the Youree and E. Kings Highway intersection.
Wilhite said officers were serving a warrant for the suspect.