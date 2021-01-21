SHREVEPORT, La-- A Shreveport man is dead after a rolling gun battle around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Highland neighborhood.
Investigators say 28-year-old Taylor Bowers was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Shreveport Police.
Police say preliminary information suggests the victims were traveling northbound on Live Avenue when people in another car pulled alongside them and started shooting. Fire station 7, also in the Highland neighborhood, was caught in the cross fire of the shooting as well.
Firefighters could not talk on camera. However, they told KTBS when gunshots were heard, they took for cover. When on scene, it appeared a bullet, ricocheted off the side of the brick wall of the fire station. After everything cleared, they were the first to arrive on scene given their close proximity to the shooting. Violent crime and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. They interviewed multiple witnesses. They still don't have a suspect or suspects in custody.
KTBS contacted the police department for more information. Given the case is still under investigation, Police Chief Ben Raymond did not speak. However, the department will hold a press conference next Thursday. Shreveport Police, Mayor Adrian Perkins, Sheriff Prator, and other federal agency heads will be in attendance to discuss shootings, homicides, and illegal weapons. Details are still in the works.
If you have any information about this incident, contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3.
If you wish to remain anonymous, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.