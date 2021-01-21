SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is dead after a rolling gun battle around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Highland neighborhood.
Investigators say 28-year-old Taylor Bowers was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Shreveport police.
Police say preliminary information suggests the victims were traveling northbound on Live Avenue when people in another car pulled alongside them and started shooting. Fire station 7, also in the Highland neighborhood, was caught in the cross fire of the shooting as well.
Firefighters could not talk on camera. However, they told KTBS when gunshots were heard, they took for cover. It appears a bullet ricocheted off the side of the brick wall of the fire station.
After everything cleared, Fire station 7 firefighters were the first to arrive on the scene. Violent crime and crime scene investigators then responded and interviewed multiple witnesses. Police still don't have a suspect or suspects in custody.
KTBS contacted the police department for more information but Police Chief Ben Raymond would not comment.
However, the department will hold a press conference Thursday, where Shreveport police, Mayor Adrian Perkins, Sheriff Steve Prator and other federal agency heads will discuss shootings, homicides and illegal weapons. Details are still in the works.
-----
If you have any information about Line Avenue homicide, contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.