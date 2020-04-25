SHREVEPORT, La. - An armed standoff has ended peacefully in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood Saturday night.
The standoff started after police say a woman pointed a gun at neighbors for playing loud music.
Police say they arrived at the 2700 block of Waggoner around 6:15 p.m. as the woman was running in house with a gun.
Officers were able to get the woman out peacefully around 8:30.
Police made a emergency entrance into the home after they saw that a small fire had been made by the woman.
