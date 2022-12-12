UPDATE: Authorities entered the house and there was nobody inside. The scene is being cleared.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Authorities remained on scene of a developing situation south of Cross Lake Monday morning. It's a police standoff at Border Lane and Pines Road in Shreveport that began about 8 p.m. Sunday.
First responders told KTBS 3 News that a male subject barricaded himself inside a home. Shreveport police call it a domestic violence issue.
Police say there is no one else inside the home and a negotiator is on the scene.
