Standoff continued at Pines Road & Border Lane in Shreveport.

UPDATE: Authorities entered the house and there was nobody inside. The scene is being cleared.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Authorities remained on scene of a developing situation south of Cross Lake Monday morning. It's a police standoff at Border Lane and Pines Road in Shreveport that began about 8 p.m. Sunday.

First responders told KTBS 3 News that a male subject barricaded himself inside a home. Shreveport police call it a domestic violence issue.

Police say there is no one else inside the home and a negotiator is on the scene.

