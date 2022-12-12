SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for a suspect in what they describe as a violent domestic incident that led to a 12-hour standoff Sunday night into Monday morning.
O.B. Washington, 28, is wanted on multiple charges related to the standoff in the 6200 block of Border Lane.
Police said it began around 8 p.m. Sunday when police were contacted about a domestic situation at the house. Officers secured the victim but Washington closed the door and refused to come out.
Shreveport police negotiators and Special Response Team responded and stayed on scene until early Monday morning when they determined Washington was no longer inside the house.
Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Washington for one count each of domestic abuse battery second offense, aggravated assault upon a police officer, simple escape and domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of domestic abuse battery with strangulation.
Police ask anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts to call them at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.