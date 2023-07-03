MANSFIELD, La. -- The state has rested its case against a DeSoto Parish man accused in the death of a 12-year-old Stonewall child.
That means it's possible the jury could decide Tuesday if Brian Horn, 47, of Keachi is guilty in the March 30, 2010 death of Justin Bloxom.
If Horn convicted of first-degree murder, the trial will take a break until Wednesday when jurors will decide if Horn is sentenced to death or life in prison.
Prosecutors say Horn portrayed himself as a young girl in text messages to Justin, set up a meeting then picked him up in his green Action Taxi cab. Justin was killed after Horn ran out of gas in Stonewall.
Justin’s body was found in a shallow slough of water in a wooded area across the fence along U.S. Highway 171 near its intersection with Red Bluff Road.
Forensic pathologist Dr. James Traylor, who performed the autopsy, said during his testimony Monday Justin died of asphyxiation during a struggle. Facial abrasions and lacerations around his lips indicated external pressure was applied, Traylor said.
Jurors also heard from a number of other witnesses Monday, including:
Michelle Whitt – Horn’s former girlfriend.
She met him in December 2009, and she testified to various sexual encounters.
Whitt said Horn would cover her nose and mouth during sex. The smothering episodes happened several times, and Whitt said she had to tell Horn to stop because she almost passed out.
Horn talked about a sexual fantasy and wanted to include a young male, Whitt said. Horn texted her on March 29-30, 2010, but Whitt said she did not answer because she backed away from the relationship.
John May - Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputy.
May told about a suspicious vehicle call he responded to on Norris Ferry Road. The man in the vehicle was Horn, but he gave a different name.
Horn, who was 19 then, had a 13-year-old girl in the car with him. He snuck her out of her house without her parents’ knowledge, May said.
Dave Faulk, a former Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy, now a state trooper.
He was involved in the Action Taxi part of the investigation part of Horn’s case.
Faulk found a cell phone in the glove box. He collected 14 sets of fingerprints from the taxi. Faulk also retrieved a cell phone belonging to Horn that a state highway worker found on the side of Interstate 20.
Owen McDonald – retired Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputy and fingerprint expert.
He testified about his examination of fingerprints that were collected from the cab. Prints from outside of a passenger window matched Justin’s, he said.
Mark Hall - of Missouri.
Hall provided a copy of Horn’s conviction in Missouri for criminal sexual assault.
Horn’s conviction in 1998 happened after Horn befriended a 14-year-old girl then sexually assaulted her by force. Horn pleaded guilty in December 2003.
Adam Ewing - DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office captain of criminal investigations.
Ewing, a corporal in 2010, responded to the house in Stonewall where Justin was reported missing from.
Ewing said he realized when he and another deputy pulled up the situation was serious. He reviewed for jurors the telephone calls that were made and information received that quickly connected Horn and his taxi to Justin’s disappearance.
A news release notifying the public about the search for Horn and an Amber alert about Justin being missing prompted immediate calls placing Horn in the taxi on Highway 171.
Soon after, Justin’s body was found. Ewing then began collecting and documenting evidence at the scene.
After Horn’s brother took Horn to the Stonewall substation where he was arrested, Ewing processed the pickup truck, finding Horn’s dirty wet boots. That led to a search of Horn’s brother’s house, too, where more clothing was seized.
Horn would not answer any questions, Ewing told jurors.
To questions posed by the defense and redirect by prosecutors, Ewing said there was no DNA evidence linking Horn to Justin. Horn had time to go home and change clothes, while Justin’s body had been in water for several hours.
Sheriff’s investigators never thought they had the wrong man, Ewing said.
Horn was previously convicted of Justin's death in 2014. A Louisiana Supreme Court ruling in 2018 overturned the conviction and death sentence.