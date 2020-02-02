BOSSIER CITY, La. - Louisiana State Police stopped a stolen Dallas, Texas ambulance after a high speed chase Sunday night.
According to Trooper Brent Hardy with LSP, the ambulance was reported stolen out of Dallas around 4 p.m.
State Police noticed the ambulance at the Bert Kouns exit on I-20 East around 5:40 and gave chase.
Hardy says after the brief high speed chase the driver eventually got stuck in traffic between the Airline and Industrial exits.
Police were able to arrest the female driver. She faces charges in Dallas, Texas, Caddo and Bossier Parishes. Hardy says the woman will most likely be booked into Bossier Max before being extradited to Texas.
The ambulance will be towed to a safe location before it will be taken back to Texas.
No word on why she stole the ambulance or where she was going.