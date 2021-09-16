TAYLOR, La. - Bienville Parish authorities have arrested a pair of car thieves Thursday after an overnight search in the Taylor area.
State troopers and sheriff's deputies searched a wooded area near the Interstate 20 exit to Ada-Taylor after the pair abandoned a stolen vehicle following chase on I-20 Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff John Ballance said the two teenagers were found around 9:30 a.m. hiding behind a building in Taylor. One is 15 years old and the other 17 years old. The older teen was wearing an ankle monitor. Both are from Gauthier, Miss.
A Wade Correctional Center search dog and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted in the search.
Additional details of the arrest will be released later Thursday.