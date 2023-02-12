SHREVEPORT, La - There was an early morning shooting Sunday in Shreveport.
Police were called out around 2:30 AM to North Hearne Avenue, close to Fullerton Street and Forum Drive.
Police say one man was shot in the abdomen multiple times in front of a duplex. The victim's father told our KTBS crew that his son Marcus Thornton died from the shooting. He also gave us some more details about the last time he saw his son.
"Throwing a party for this girl. I said this is a bad idea, and I had just texted him before he left. He said "dad, I gotta get ready." He said "Tracy is having a birthday party tonight, got to get ready." Then I said, "OK, you guys have fun and please stay out of trouble." He said "gotcha dad." And I gave him a thumbs up. Last words I heard words I heard from him was on this phone" ,said Michael Smith the victims father.
Police say right now they have no suspects in Shreveport's latest homicide.