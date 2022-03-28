Wagner shooting

3000 block Wagner Street, Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are working to figure out what led to a shooting Sunday evening in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood. It happened in the 3000 block of Wagner Street.

Police at the scene told KTBS 3 News that one male was shot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition.

If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.

