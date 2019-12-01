COTTON VALLEY, La. — Authorities have named a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Cotton Valley club that left two Webster Parish residents dead.
The victims have been identified as LaJasmine Monique Jackson, 19 of Springhill and Vantrez Johnson, 24, of Cotton Valley. Three others were also shot during the incident. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One of the three —-Mikel Tyrone Strickland, 22 of Plain Dealing, has been fingered by authorities as the suspected triggerman, according to Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton.
As of this hour, authorities are en route to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport to serve Strickland with a pair of warrants for charges of second degree murder.
Sexton said that there were multiple shots fired at The Vibe, located in the 100 block of Hawthorne Loop.
“Apparently an altercation took place around 1 a.m. . I believe some of the victims could very well be innocent bystanders,” Sexton said.