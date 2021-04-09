SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Back on April 2 shortly after 10 p.m., police were called to the 6200 block of Singletary Street where they found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries and a 50-year-old man dead.
Investigators were able to identify Michael Riley as the suspect in this double shooting. Detectives say Riley had recently been arrested for parole violation and was in Caddo Correctional Center.
On Thursday, detectives added additional charges to Riley for one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.