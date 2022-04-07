SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting of a convenience store clerk late Wednesday night. It happened at the Circle K at Jefferson Paige and Pines Road in west Shreveport.
Police said the victim was shot in the head and once in the shoulder, with a small caliber weapon. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health and is expected to survive.
Two customers found the clerk on the floor when they came inside. Police said it did not appear to be a robbery as there was nothing apparently stolen from inside the store.