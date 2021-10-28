BOSSIER CITY, La. - Police have arrested the person they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in the west parking lot of the Willis-Knighton Bossier Wednesday evening.
Bossier City police say Ramsey Akes, 23, of Bossier City faces a charge of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $275,000.
Police identified the victim Wednesday as Cynthia Walker, 65, of Bossier City.
Sources tell KTBS the shooting resulted from an apparent road rage incident.
Akes allegedly rear-ended Walker's vehicle on Benton Road and she followed him to the hospital parking lot. When Akes parked, Walker blocked his vehicle and got out with some sort of stick, sources said.
That's when shots were fired. Walker may have been hit with as many as six gunshots, the sources said.
Akes then called 911 and waited on police.
An off-duty Bossier City police officer who was at the hospital was the first to respond. He rendered aid to Walker, who was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. She was pronounced dead there.
Another officer who was on patrol and in the vicinity also responded.
Walker's body was sent to Little Rock, Ark., for an autopsy.