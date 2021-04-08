SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a man who they say took off and ran from them when they tried to arrest him Thursday morning.
Officers say they received a tip about a man wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle. He was reportedly in the area of the Shreve City Walmart.
Authorities say he ran into the store, then back out of the store before he was arrested.
Officers say they tried to tased the suspect, but that was unsuccessful.
Police say he faces charges of stealing a vehicle and aggravated flight from officers.
No one was injured.